Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report sales of $45.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.02 million and the highest is $46.30 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

SPNE stock remained flat at $$20.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $665.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

