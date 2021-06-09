Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

