Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

