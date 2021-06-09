Zacks: Analysts Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $73.80 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.