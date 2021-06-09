Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report sales of $454.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.09 million to $456.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE UNF traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.67. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

