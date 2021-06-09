Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLRX. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 942,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

