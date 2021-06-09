Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.08. 63,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,767. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.