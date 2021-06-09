Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 584,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,005. The stock has a market cap of $681.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,058,855 shares of company stock valued at $73,209,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 245,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

