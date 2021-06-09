Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,709. JD.com has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

