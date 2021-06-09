Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Kadant posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $170.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

