Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

SON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

