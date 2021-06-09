Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,985. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

