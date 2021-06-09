Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 39,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,552. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

