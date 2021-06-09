Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

