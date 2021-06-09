Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Million

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post sales of $8.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.91 million to $9.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.04 million to $33.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.56 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million.

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 374,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,595. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.12.

In other PHX Minerals news, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

