Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 21,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.