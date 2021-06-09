Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $120.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $122.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $484.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,861. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,721 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.