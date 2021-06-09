Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

