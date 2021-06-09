Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

TNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 63,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,022. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

