Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Hold

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

