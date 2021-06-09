Zacks Investment Research Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $756.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CURO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

