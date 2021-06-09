Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

