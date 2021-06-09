Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.