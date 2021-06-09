Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE SKM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

