Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NYSE WMC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,256. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

