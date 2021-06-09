Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.