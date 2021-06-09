Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Buy

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.