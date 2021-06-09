Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to “Buy”

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FRBK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 186,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.