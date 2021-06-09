Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Zano has a market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $134,621.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,942.58 or 0.99512667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.89 or 0.01029764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00388560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00490128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,704,791 coins and its circulating supply is 10,675,291 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

