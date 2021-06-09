Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

