Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

ZDGE stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZDGE. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

