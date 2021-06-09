ZeroSwap 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00941137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.09257462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049593 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

