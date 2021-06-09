Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-95.70 million.

NYSE:ZH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 1,272,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,825. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

