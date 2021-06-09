ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Tops $4.82 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $21,842.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00234297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.01293068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,114.06 or 1.00193287 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

