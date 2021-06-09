Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

