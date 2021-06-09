Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

