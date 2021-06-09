ZooKeeper Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166,061.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $166,061.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 15,390,968 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

