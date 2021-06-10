$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $45.67. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,833. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.