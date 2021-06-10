-$0.19 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.