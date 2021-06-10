$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 538.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of MERC opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $905.36 million, a P/E ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

