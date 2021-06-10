-$0.58 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. Oncorus has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

