$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

