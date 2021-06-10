$0.78 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

