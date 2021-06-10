$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. Ball posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,711. Ball has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

