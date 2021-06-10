$0.89 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $61.08 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.