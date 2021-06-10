$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.23. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

