$1.10 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 11,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

