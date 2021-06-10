$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

