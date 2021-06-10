$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 776.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 645,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.