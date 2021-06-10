10,000 Shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,790. The firm has a market cap of $836.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.